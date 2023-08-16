Hope Estate group executive chef Anthony Fullerton is a man on a mission.
At the official launch of Hope Estate at The Landing on Friday he spoke of his passion for dry-ageing beef and his intent to introduce a world-class steakhouse to Newcastle.
Last year he was named the 2022 AHA NSW regional chef of the year and his Griffith restaurant, the Bull & Bell, ranked 92 in the "World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2023".
"I'm planning on having a top 100 steakhouse in Newcastle in 2025, at Hope at Honeysuckle," he told media.
"Dry ageing means there's lots of holding stock, and it's a commitment for the owner, but if you want to be the best, you have to make that commitment.
"Once you make that list, it's like the San Pellegrino best restaurants list - they're always looking at you, watching what you're doing."
Hope Estate owner Michael Hope said a dry-aged facility was being constructed on-site at Hope Estate and a steakhouse would eventually be built "upstairs at Hope Estate". He runs Black Angus cattle on 400 acres at Pokolbin and on 1200 acres at Eccleston near Dungog.
The Hope at Honeysuckle development has been delayed, pending an amended development application being approved, and all going well, Hope expects it (and its steakhouse) to open in 12 months' time.
"Our grain mixture is coming from recycled byproduct at the brewery, which is giving unusual characteristics to the beef," Fullerton said.
""It's all about flavour and characteristics, and dry ageing takes beef to another level.
"I won't touch what I call wet-aged meat in a packet for at least 10 weeks."
Fullerton is also in charge of the menu at Pokolbin's Tower Lodge, which falls under the Hope Estate banner. The former Spanish-inspired Sebastian restaurant there has been "de-branded" and is now simply part of Tower Lodge.
"It's all about fresh, clean and local produce. Farm to table," Fullerton said.
"I have been visiting local producers and getting to know them.
"We're using the same ingredients at The Landing as we are at Tower Estate - you should never scrimp on ingredients.
"The Landing's tapas menu is simple but quality."
At Friday's launch guests were served nicely seasoned beef skewers with aioli, tempura garlic prawns, prawn and crab arancini, beef sliders and tempura halloumi sliders, plus cocktails including what staff referred to as the "Better Than French" martini.
Michael Hope, who said he was releasing a Hope Estate whisky in two months' time, treated guests to an informative and fun gin masterclass.
Hope Estate at The Landing enjoys an enviable position on the Honeysuckle boardwalk and has been given a facelift inside and out. The location has changed hands numerous times over the years - let's hope this is a more permanent addition to the harbourside strip.
Chef Larry Woodcock (formerly of Wil & Sons) is hosting pop-up lunches at Harrison's Food & Wine at Hamilton on August 27 and September 17. There will be canapes followed by four courses (wine matched by Tony Harrison) and seats are limited, so book now.
Read more: Wil & Sons head chef as happy as Larry
Don't forget, Bartholomew's at 145 King Street, Newcastle, is hosting the Newcastle Whisky & Craft Spirits Festival this Saturday, August 19. There will be dozens of spirits to sample between noon and 8.30pm, plus masterclasses, food and a VIP lunch. For more details visit wacsfestival.com.au.
The Station in Newcastle is hosting a food and wine festival on August 26, 11am to 9pm. A Taste of the Hunter Valley festivalgoers will be able to chat to local producers, learn their stories and sample award-winning products.
Tickets are $20, under 18s are admitted free. Included in the ticket price is a branded tasting cup and six free tasting tokens. Tasting tokens are also available for purchase for $1 and can be redeemed for 30ml wine or 10ml spirit/liquor tastings.
There will be an on-site bar and beer garden, jumping castles, giant lawn games and children's activities, plus a variety of live music.
The event sponsors are Peter Drayton Wines, Ironbark Hill Brewing Co, Wildstreak Gin and Newcastle Distilling Co.
Harrigan's Cameron Park has an opening date: September 16.
The Blind Chef Bistro is re-opening at Cardiff Bowling Club on September 1, having closed in late May.
On Monday nights at Valentine Bowling Club check the specials board for pizza and pasta deals.
Parks Bistro at Boolaroo Sports Club is now serving pizzas from 5pm on Friday and Saturday nights.
Swedish cafe and bakery Fika is popping up at Pappa Sven on September 2. The Cooks Hill store is hosting a Spring Loppis yard sale that day (10am to 3pm).
Local Connections restaurant at the University of Newcastle's Callaghan Campus is hosting a four-course Global Table Degustation Dinner on August 25. Head chef Alex Hunter has returned - inspired - from a recent visit to the Italian villages of Florence, Rome, Priano and Tuscany, and diners can expect "locally cured meats, house-made pastas, doughy salted breads and mouth watering cheeses crafted in-house with traditional Italian techniques". Sounds good to me! Tickets are on sale now.
If you're lucky you might be able to grab one of the final tickets to the McLeish Estate Wines Hunter Highland Luncheon on September 16.
First Nations Food Companion: How to buy, cook, eat and grow Indigenous Australian ingredients, by Damien Coulthard and Rebecca Sullivan, is a celebration of the most accessible and popular Australian native ingredients and their uses in the home kitchen.
We know more about pine nuts than bunya nuts, kale than warrigal greens, but there's an edible pantry of unique flavours that First Nations people have been making the most of long before anyone came up with the word "foodie". The book includes a guide to more than 60 of the most accessible Indigenous ingredients, including their flavour profiles along with tips for how to buy, grow and store them, as well as 100 recipes featuring native ingredients.
First Nations Food Companion, RRP $44.95, is out now through Murdoch Books. Food & Wine has a copy to give away. To enter, send the words "First Nations Food Companion" with your name, address and number to freelunch@newcastleherald.com.au. Entries close on Monday at 9am.
IN THE NEWS:
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.