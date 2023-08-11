Renovated first-floor apartment overlooking pristine coastline

3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
True to its name, this fully renovated 'Beachview' apartment offers magnificent views of Newcastle's pristine coastline, just a stone's throw from Bather's Way, Newcastle ANZAC Memorial Walk and beautiful Bar Beach.
Watch the sunrise and enjoy your morning coffee from the balcony, or soak it all in from the sun-drenched open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, framed by a sparkling picture window.
The spacious kitchen features modern cabinetry, ample bench space, a stainless steel dishwasher and electric cooktop, complemented by contemporary timber-look flooring throughout.
There are three good sized bedrooms, the master with a built-in robe and stylish ensuite with a barn door, while the guest bathroom showcases a modern grey feature tile to match the ensuite.
Situated a 10-minute walk from Darby Street and a 7-minute bike ride to The Junction Village, enjoy an unparalleled lifestyle here with cafes, restaurants, bars and retail at your doorstep.
