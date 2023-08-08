Coach Scott Westcott says Newcastle 5000-metre runner Rose Davies is on track to deliver on her potential at her second world championships.
Davies was one of 37 women on the 67-member Australian squad announced on Monday for the meet in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19-27.
Westcott said selection was expected after Davies ran a time of 15:10.30 at the Trond Mohn Games in Bergen, Norway, on June 3. While not an automatic qualifying time, it ranked her well inside the quota for the event in Budapest.
He said Davies' training, and competition in shorter races, over the past six weeks had been based around her peaking for the 5000m at world titles on August 23. The 23-year-old has been training in Spain and England with an Australian group since May while competing in Europe.
"She's in good shape to hopefully put her potential down on paper and turn it into a positive result at world champs," said Westcott, a Rio 2016 Olympian in the marathon.
"She's had world champs, Olympics and Commonwealth Games now and we just want to have a performance that she's proud of.
"Out of the three majors, she hasn't really performed near her potential, so that's where we want to get to. Just have a solid performance.
"Everything points to it. Her training has been awesome and she's a bit older now and more mature. She's been around these events, and I know she's keen to have a strong run.
"She's very strong, very fit and we're just keeping things simple."
She was 34th in her Olympics 5000m heat in Tokyo 2021. Last year, Davies was 17th in the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and 27th in her heat at world titles in Oregon, USA.
IN THE NEWS:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.