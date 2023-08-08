Newcastle have left the door ajar for prop Daniel Saifiti to make his return from injury against Canterbury on Sunday, potentially replacing twin brother Jacob who is in doubt for the game.
Daniel was on Tuesday named in Newcastle's extended squad for the round-24 match at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The 27-year-old has missed the side's past two games due to a quad injury he strained in the win over Melbourne last month.
Jacob, who himself strained a hamstring in the 30-28 victory over the Dolphins in Perth on Saturday, was named in the starting side but is still considered unlikely to feature.
He failed to finish the game in Perth.
Having either of the duo on deck this week would be a boost for the Knights as they push for a sixth consecutive win and to remain in the top eight.
The Bulldogs, coming off a bye, named prop Luke Thompson to return from injury via the interchange bench. He adds to a pack featuring wrecking-ball edge forward Viliame Kikau, who returned in Canterbury's last game, a 23-22 win over the Dolphins.
Fresh off signing a one-year contract extension, Enari Tuala has been named to fill the void left by Bradman Best after the left centre was ruled out with an adductor injury.
Best is set to miss at least a week but could be out for longer.
Tuala was unveiled as one of two re-signings by the Knights on Tuesday.
The equally versatile Dylan Lucas has also inked a new deal.
He had an option in his favour to remain at the club in 2024, but will now be a Knight until at least the end of 2025.
Previously an outside-back, the Illawarra product has transitioned into the back row this year and made his NRL debut in round three against the Dolphins.
The 23-year-old has since made a further three appearances.
Tuala, who has played 88 NRL games, 70 of them since joining Newcastle from North Queensland before the 2020 season, was expected to stay at the Knights despite being off-contract.
The Cairn-born centre/winger has had limited opportunities this season, making only four first-grade appearances, but has proved a handy player for coach Adam O'Brien to call upon.
Meanwhile, Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths will hand Felila Kia her competition and club debut after back-rower Caitlan Johnston accepted a one-match ban for a high tackle.
Kia has been the 18th player for Newcastle's past two games but gets her opportunity against the Gold Coast in the 1.50pm fixture at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
The 19-year-old is a former Australian discuss champion and was once ranked No.1 in the world.
She joined the Knights ahead of this season on a two-year deal, having previously represented Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Queensland's state competition.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
