Man denied bail over alleged Glendale machete attack

Scott Brian Shedden denied bail over alleged Glendale machete attack

By Nick Bielby
August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
A man accused of breaking into a Lake Macquarie home armed with a machete and injuring a man has been denied bail, with a magistrate describing the allegations as "very serious".

