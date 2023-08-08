Man denied bail over alleged Glendale machete attack

A man accused of breaking into a Lake Macquarie home armed with a machete and injuring a man has been denied bail, with a magistrate describing the allegations as "very serious".
Scott Brian Shedden allegedly broke into the Glendale home on the evening of July 2 and wounded the occupant with what court documents described as a "large machete", before he was arrested the following morning.
In applying for bail in Toronto Local Court on Tuesday, Mr Shedden's solicitor proposed several strict conditions including daily reporting to police and effective house arrest.
But the 52-year-old's freedom was strongly opposed by the police prosecutor, who said he had "grave concerns" about whether Mr Shedden would comply with the conditions.
The court heard that one of the people the defence proposed he should live with while on bail had allegedly given police a false alibi that Mr Shedden was on the Central Coast at the time of the attack.
Magistrate Peter Barnett, SC, said the Glendale man had a lengthy criminal history for "extremely serious offences" including robberies and assaults.
Mr Barnett said the prosecution case appeared strong - Mr Shedden had been captured on CCTV footage holding a machete near the scene of the break-in on the evening of July 2, but had denied he went into the home.
Mr Shedden was refused bail and will face court again, next time in Newcastle, on October 4.
