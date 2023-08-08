Referee marks milestone game with old-school celebration

LEADING referee Jarryd Logan didn't expect to mark his 200th first-grade game by sculling a can of beer.
Logan, 37, became just the fourth Hunter Rugby whistle-blower behind Sandy McNeill, Bruce Cook and Jim Taylor to reach the double century when he controlled the clash between Southern Beaches and Maitland at Ernie Calland Field on Saturday.
Rugby has changed significantly since Logan made his top-grade debut as an 18-year-old in 2004.
"I think the rugby was probably stronger when I first cane in and again 10 years ago with Wanderers, Waratahs and the start of the Hamilton era," Logan said. "My relationship with the players and coaches is a lot better now. Going back [former referee] Paul Ryan told me to make sure I hung around and had a beer or soft drink with the players and coaches. It helps you form a rapport and get more respect. Since COVID that part of it has dropped away a bit".
On Saturday, Maitland and Southern Beaches both acknowledged Logan's milestone.
"Maitland presented me with training jersey, a tie and a hat," Logan said. "Beaches gave me a jersey and made me scull a can of beer. It was old school which was nice."
Logan will control the major semi-final between the Blacks and Merewether on Saturday and hopes to get the nod to officiate his sixth first-grade final in fortnight.
Either way he is grateful for the support of family and former mentors.
"Reaching 200 first-grade games is a special milestone and achievement I'm extremely proud of," he said. "I've been fortunate to be involved in this great game for so long, doing something I'm passionate about. I've learned so much from legendary referees like Bruce Cook, Harold 'Tank' Saunders, Keith Hole, Sandy McNeill and many others who helped mentor me as a young referee starting out. Their wisdom and advice has stuck with me throughout my career. I'm thankful for my family's support, especially my wife who allows me to continue enjoying my Saturday afternoons on the rugby field."
** It was a battle of the brothers at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday between Wanderers and University. Wanderers hooker David Aoke lined up against sibling and Students fullback Macauley.
They are set to meet again on Sunday in the semi-final. Macauley is likely to move from fullback to centre, pending the outcome of the judiciary last night, where Tyrone Beitaki was to face a lifting tackle charge.
** As well as jumping University into third spot the Two Blues collected the Brad Nichols Shield for the win over the Students.
** It was also a family affair at Passmore Oval on Friday night, where Hamilton stalwart Gerry Mason played alongside sons Lewis and Oscar. Gerry and Lewis teamed up in the second-row and Oscar played at 10 in a 40-12 loss to Wanderers. Lewis plays basketball for the Newcastle Falcons in the NBL1 East competition.
** Maitland completed the minor premiership-Hawthorne Cup double with the 41-5 win over Southern Beaches in the final round. It is the first time the Blacks have finished the season with the prestigious Cup, which is named after former dual international Phil Hawthorne, since its inception in 2000.
** In a nice touch, University lists each player's membership number beside their name on the teamsheet which are posited on facebook.
Coach Sam Berry, who only stopped playing first grade two years ago, is Student No.1506. Most of the current first graders are numbers 2300 and above.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
