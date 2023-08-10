Newcastle Herald
Home/History/History News

Historian Mike Scanlon raises the eclectic history of the Psyche warship to the surface

By Mike Scanlon
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The HMAS Psyche memorial on the foreshore at Corlette, Port Stephens.
The HMAS Psyche memorial on the foreshore at Corlette, Port Stephens.

EVER wondered if there's more to the story?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.