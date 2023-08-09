JESSE Dixon had been living the best of both worlds.
The first-year business student at Newcastle University was enjoying college life at Edwards Hall and getting his rugby fix playing social fourths for the Students on a Friday night.
Now the 18-year-old halfback is focused on helping University end a 35-year first-grade premiership drought.
Dixon answered an SOS from University coach Sam Berry after the Students lost No.9s Josh Dominello and Murray Sutherland to season-ending injuries.
Dominello was ruled out last month with a disc issue and Sutherland snapped his hamstring against Hamilton a fortnight ago.
Dixon had filled in, playing 15 minutes off the bench, in round three and Berry had no hesitation in calling him up.
"Jesse moved up from Sydney with a couple of mates to go to uni," Berry said. "He was enjoying the college lifestyle and we didn't see much of him in pre-season. In round two he turned up to a training session and I picked straight away that he had really nice pass.
"He was pretty adamant that he wanted to play fourths with his mates and we were happy for him to do that. We had Murray Sutherland come back from the Wildfires. Josh Dominello and Alex Roseby were there as well. We had no shortage of nines.
"We lost Josh and as soon as Murray went down with the hamstring, I hit Jesse up. He was meant to go on a ski trip. When I asked if he would play last week and the finals, he postponed the trip. He was right up for it. He is a confident young guy."
Dixon made his run-on debut as an undermanned University - minus captain Joe Kingham, fly-half Dane Sherratt, prop Sapati Peniata, No.8 Toa Havea, centre Josh Meads and fullback Baye Wallace - went down 39-7 to Wanderers in the final round.
"The standard is obviously a lot better," Dixon said. "There is definitely a difference in size to fourth grade. Shaking their hands at the start. Looking up at them. It scared me a bit. This is my first year at playing grade. I only turned 18 at the end of January.
"I wasn't thinking about playing footy when I came from Sydney. Then I discovered they had a team here so I decided to have a run. I thought I may as well play fourth grade and have some fun."
Dixon has plenty of rugby pedigree. His dad, Matt, played for the NSW Waratahs, won a Shute Shield premiership with Gordon and played in England for Richmond.
"Dad came up last weekend to watch and seemed pretty happy with how I played," said Dixon, who went to school at Shore and played in the second XV. "Murray is a freak of a player. I was obviously disappointed for him. It is much easier for halfback to play with better players. It is a lot more structured. It was really fun."
Berry too was happy with Dixon's first-up performance.
"He is not quite the same as Muzza around the ruck, but he has a really nice pass on him," Berry said. "That is probably what we need to get the ball out to Dane and the outside backs. We are confident that he will do a good job.
"Against Wanderers, he didn't make any mistakes and did a couple of nice box kicks. Defensively he was strong. He has all the basics right."
Berry is confident the return of six senior players in the minor semi-final against Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday will be beneficial for the young half.
"If the scrum dominates it will be helpful for him," the coach said. "It won't put as much pressure on his pass. His job is to get the ball to Dane and try to lead the forwards around a little bit. If he listens to the calls the older guys are making and he will be good."
Berry is still considering the make up of the pack for the sudden-death showdown with the Two Blues after Cameron Smith was ruled out with a syndesmosis injury.
"I'm probably leaning towards keeping Hamish Campbell or Oscar Harvey there," Berry said. "That way Toa and Dylan will play six and eight.
"The other option is to bring Jack Stanford at six and move Toa into the second row."
Stanford played inside centre against Wanderers. Last year he packed down at hooker.
"Jack is so versatile," Berry said. "He gives us plenty of options."
