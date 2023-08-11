Single level stunner

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Be the first to inspect this stunning single level fully renovated home with a separate studio.
Walk into a low maintenance contemporary home that has quality fixtures and inclusions.
This abode would also make an ideal investment with a potential weekly rental of around $700 to $800 per week.
Centrally located between the beach, the lake and Belmont Golf Course, the property has leisure activities covered.
The other standout option for this home is that you have a high roof, tandem carport ideal to house your boat, caravan, machinery, trailer or extra vehicles that you want parked off the street.
The property has four bedrooms, all with built-ins, and three bathrooms plus a powder room.
The kitchen boasts stone bench tops with gas cooking and leads out to a private covered north facing entertaining deck.
This beautiful home will appeal to those that are looking for all the modern comforts of single level living.
Beach Street is surrounded by quality homes alike and is within close proximity to public transport, major shopping centres, cafes, restaurants, reputable schools and sporting facilities.
"Fully renovated and single level, this property would make an ideal home for a baby boomer downsizing," selling agent Louise Vico from Viking Realty said.
"It's quite low maintenance and with not too much front or back yard and a really nice neighbourhood where everyone has pride in their home and garden.
"The studio with kitchenette and bathroom is a fabulous asset with so many people now working from home."
Louise, who is the number one ranked sales agent in Belmont, says the property is attracting a wide range of buyer interest from people looking for lifestyle and location.
"Over the past few weeks 80 per cent of buyers that have bought in the area are from Sydney, and this property would definitely appeal in terms of location and lifestyle.
"We're seeing a mix of all ages from families with young children through to teenagers and retirees as well as people from Melbourne and Canberra and regional Hunter Valley that are looking to buy in the area of Eastern Lake Macquarie at present."
