Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Dr Kerry Chant says voluntary assisted dying laws will be available to 'a small group of individuals'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 8 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant.
NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant.

Adults with a terminal illness who will die within six months can access voluntary assisted dying laws in 16 weeks, NSW Health officials said on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.