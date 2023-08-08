POLICE have charged a third man over the alleged Hamilton South murder of Anthony Nugent.
Strike Force Alcheringa detectives on Tuesday swooped, transporting a 26-year-old man from a prison in Junee to Wagga Wagga police station to lay the charges.
He is the third man charged with the same two offences - murder and supply pistol to person unauthorised to possess it - in relation to the incident.
Two other men, one arrested in Waratah and another in Sydney, remain before the courts.
The 26-year-old will face court in Wagga Wagga on Wednesday.
The investigation began after emergency services were called to Fowler Street at 11pm on September 6.
After initial reports of a shooting, Newcastle City police district officers found a 57-year-old man with a bullet wound.
Paramedics treated Mr Nugent at the scene but he could not be revived.
IN THE NEWS:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.