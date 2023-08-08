Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hamilton South murder charge: third man accused of Anthony Nugent's death

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police conducting searches related to the strike force. Picture by Simone De Peak
Police conducting searches related to the strike force. Picture by Simone De Peak

POLICE have charged a third man over the alleged Hamilton South murder of Anthony Nugent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.