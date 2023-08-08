Thirteen year-old Angel Baker is missing from the Newcastle area.
The teenager was last seen on Tyrell Street, Wallsend at about 1.40pm on Monday, August 7.
Angel is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm tall, with a thin build, with red hair and green/hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing grey pants, white shoes, and a lavender crop top.
She was reported missing to officers attached to Newcastle City Police District on Tuesday, August 8, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police hold serious concerns of Angel's welfare due to her age.
She is known to frequent the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie areas.
Anyone with information into Angel's whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle City Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
