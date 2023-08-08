State Crime Command detectives have released CCTV footage as they continue to investigate an alleged armed robbery in the Hunter last year.
Two men, both armed with machetes, entered a licensed premises on Cessnock Road at Weston - about 10km east of Cessnock - at about 12.15am on September 30.
Police said the men confronted patrons inside the venue before a physical altercation took place, which resulted in a 48-year-old man being struck in the arm with a large blade.
The bandits allegedly threatened staff and stole cash before they fled on foot along Station Street.
The 48-year-old was taken to John Hunter Hospital where he had surgery for the laceration he suffered in the attack. He has since been released.
Hunter Valley police called in the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, who formed Strike Force Rubus to track down the alleged offenders.
Police on Wednesday released CCTV footage of the incident.
It shows the men depicted as wearing dark-coloured clothing with their faces covered. A vehicle of interest seen in the area following the incident was described as being a small, dark-coloured hatchback.
Investigations under Strike Force Rubus are continuing.
