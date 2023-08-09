Newcastle Herald
Updated

Brett Andrew Button, driver in Greta bus tragedy, remains on bail after matter mentioned in Newcastle Local Court

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:00am
Brett Button leaves Cessnock police station in June after being charged over the bus crash at Greta that killed 10 people. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
More expert evidence is being collected in the Greta bus tragedy case, a court has heard.

