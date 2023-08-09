More expert evidence is being collected in the Greta bus tragedy case, a court has heard.
Brett Andrew Button was excused from personally appearing when the matter was briefly mentioned in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
Mr Button was charged in June with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death after a bus crash on Wine Country Drive claimed the lives of 10 passengers and injured 25 others.
The court heard on Wednesday morning that there remained some outstanding expert evidence that was required before the full brief of evidence was complete.
IN THE NEWS:
Magistrate Janine Lacy granted an application from the Department of Public Prosecutions to allow NSW Police a further 48 hours to access material supplied by bus company Linq and Northern Integrated Pain Management, which had been filed under subpoena.
Mr Button was excused from appearing personally in court again on the next occasion after defence solicitor Jemma O'Brien told the court there were "issues" with his ability to get to court in Newcastle.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that prosecutors had filed an extra 43 charges against Mr Button related to people injured in the crash.
The 58-year-old was taking dozens of wedding guests from Wandin Valley Estate to the newlyweds' hometown of Singleton when the bus tipped and slammed into a guard rail at about 11.30pm on June 11.
Many of those on board were members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Rules Football Club.
Mr Button was initially refused bail by police following his arrest, however was granted conditional release when he first appeared before a magistrate at Cessnock Local Court.
Prosecutors opposed bail, arguing Mr Button had taken the roundabout far too quickly and some passengers had told police he said "fasten your seatbelts" before the crash.
Mr Button has not entered any pleas. He remains on bail.
The matter will be mentioned in Newcastle Local Court again on October 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.