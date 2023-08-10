It's that time of year again. The weather is warming up and winemaker Andrew "Thommo" Thomas is getting excited about taking his new-release semillons on tour.
The three-time Hunter Valley winemaker of the year has been doing it for decades now but watching people taste wines he has lovingly nurtured, sometimes for years, always gives him that Christmas morning vibe.
The "Semersion" tour was introduced in 2022 and this year it's stopping off at five locations in September, including Newcastle's ÂPÉ Yakitori Bar and Sydney Oyster Farm at Mooney Mooney.
At both events you'll learn why Hunter Valley semillon pairs so well with seafood and taste nine of Thommo's new release individual vineyard semillons. And did I mention he's a tad excited?
"Our vintage '22 single vineyard semillons have well and truly sold out so we've already snuck a few of the '23s out," he tells Weekender.
"September 1st is the date, every year, that we release our flagship semillon, which is our bottle-aged cellar reserve grade Braemore.
"The 2017 is being released this year - we hold a few hundred dozen back in our cellar for six years and re-release them as an aged wine.
"So that's the focus of the celebration but there's also the fact that it will be spring, it's starting to warm up and it's semillon weather. It's just another reason to celebrate."
Thommo is also known for his award-winning shiraz. The 2021 vintage was officially released in May and celebrated at events in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and Brisbane as well as closer to home, at Pokolbin.
"The seven 2021 reds that we released this year, they were bottled 12 months prior," he explains.
"I do like to give them a bit of time in the bottle so they're really hitting their straps on release."
He's looking forward to the four-course Semersion long lunch at ÂPÉ Yakitori Bar on Friday, September 8, which kicks off at noon.
"We've done a fair bit of work over the years with Yohei (Namba) at Nagisa, he's a great supporter of our wines and clearly Japanese cuisine has a great affinity with Hunter Valley semillon," Thommo says.
"It's a casual Friday lunch and we will be showcasing all nine of the new releases - '23s and our cellar reserve - and we might even throw in a couple of other back vintage Braemores for a bit of fun.
"Head chef Nicolas Pedemonte is creating a menu that's specifically matched to each of the courses so we'll have at least one, if not two or three, wines presented with each course. And as I normally do, I'll get up and have a bit of a chat about the wines and the vintage and what we're doing at the start of each course.
"It sounds a little formal but you know my style, it's meant to be informative but fun. Great food, great wine, a relaxed and casual atmosphere where people have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the day."
Thommo experienced his first collaboration with Sheridan Beaumont, who owns and operates Sydney Oyster Farm on the Hawkesbury River at Mooney Mooney, last year and says it was "an absolutely awesome day".
"And the beauty of this event is that regardless of whether people are travelling from Newcastle or Sydney, there's a train station (Hawkesbury River Station) so they don't need to worry about driving.
"We've timed it to work with the train timetable so people can jump on a train to the event, we have a little introduction and then we jump on one of Sheridan's boats and we head out to one of her oyster leases. We will be tasting Hunter semillon with oysters from that particular lease on the boat.
"We've also got a little secluded bay which is set up with tables in the water, and everyone dons their waders and learns how to shuck oysters.
"All the while we'll be roaming around with our new releases. It's one of our really unique experiences.
"We've got both days of that weekend booked at the oyster farm but we're looking at filling up the Saturday first, and if that sells out with reasonable speed we'll probably open up the Sunday as well."
Semersion at Sydney Oyster Farm is on September 9, 10.30am to 2.30pm.
Thommo was named winemaker of the year at the annual Hunter Valley Wine Industry & Legends Awards in June. He also won this award in 2008 and 2014.
He has been making wine for 37 years in the Hunter Valley and producing wines under his own label for 25 years, and had considerable success on the 2022 wine show circuit. He was named most successful exhibitor at the 2022 Hunter Valley Boutique Wine Show where he also won the trophy for best aged semillon (2013 Braemore Cellar Reserve Semillon), best mature red (2017 Kiss Shiraz) and the best open vintage shiraz (2017 Elenay Shiraz).
At the NSW Small Winemakers Show he won best red of show and best one-year-old shiraz (2021 Elenay Shiraz) as well as best young semillon (Thomas Braemore Semillon 2022).
But wait, there's more.
At the 2022 Hunter Valley Wine Show his Thomas Synergy Shiraz 2021 was named best one-year-old shiraz of show and at the 2022 NSW Wine Awards he received three golds from three entries.
"We've had a good 12 months with show results and in the Hallidays Wine Companion released last week," he says.
"Considering we've had a couple of pretty challenging seasons, all our results are very pleasing indeed.
"My eldest son Dan has been working alongside me for three years now and there's just the two of us in terms of the wine-making side of things.
"That award is just as much his as mine."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.