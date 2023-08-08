AN historic church in Glendon has found a buyer after nine months on the market.
The property at 85 Glendon Lane was sold to a buyer from the Hunter Valley for $745,000, according to Street Property listing agent Andrew Walker.
Mr Walker said the buyer was a local who previously owned a similar property in the Hunter Valley.
"Whilst they haven't disclosed to me exactly what they plan to do with it, they have previously owned another church," Mr Walker said.
The listing attracted widespread interest throughout the campaign with more than 400 enquiries.
"There was an extraordinary amount of interest," Mr Walker said.
"Obviously there is some romanticism that people seem to have with churches and so we had a lot of enquiry on it and it was far and wide.
"It was not limited to just Newcastle and the Hunter Valley, we certainly had interest from across NSW and interstate and as far as Tasmania."
CoreLogic records show that the church was last sold in 2014 for $200,000.
Positioned on a 5,856 square metre block, the agent said the property offered scope to build a new home or operate the property as a business venture.
"It was unusual because some people made the enquiry focusing just on the fact that it was a church and not taking into account that there was also a significant piece of land there with the church, too," he said.
"The land had a building entitlement, so there were people wanting to purchase it to build a home on it and keep the chapel.
"There were also others who were considering whether they could extend the chapel and turn it into a home."
Built in 1899 and consecrated St Mary's Anglican, the church was considered the place of worship for the original farming families of Glendon, which is located near Singleton.
It was used by the local parishioners until the 1980s but was deconsecrated in 1995.
The sellers, Jessica and Christian Simmons, purchased the property in 2014 and renamed it Little Paddocks Chapel with the intention to build a home on the land and operate the church as a wedding venue.
Those plans were put on hold due to ill health, however, they shared the space with the community by opening the church up as a venue for affordable photo shoots for weddings and at Christmas.
A handful of churches have been listed for sale in the region over the past 12 months.
A converted church in Hinton that dated back to 1856 sold for $1,015,000 in May, according to CoreLogic.
In Stroud, a historic property on The Bucketts Way that includes its own church is also still on the market for $1.89 million.
Meanwhile, a converted church on 4043 square metres at 23/25 Church Street, Ellalong is listed for sale with a guide of $790,000 to $840,000 with Love Realty.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
