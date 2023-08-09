THOUSANDS of Hunter music fans are expected to join the digital queues this afternoon in a bid to buy their seat at the biggest concert in Newcastle history.
At 3pm Frontier Touring will open its pre-sale for Paul McCartney's October 24 show at McDonald Jones Stadium.
While it's unsure how many tickets will be available for pre-sale, the stadium is expected to attract a sell-out crowd of 31,500.
General sale tickets are available from 11am on Friday.
Ticket prices range from $82 through to $402.
The 81-year-old Beatles legend, who last toured Australia in 2017, has attracted major interest since his Got Back tour was announced last week.
It led to a second Sydney show at Allianz Stadium being announced for October 28.
It will be the first time a member of The Beatles has ever performed in Newcastle or the Hunter.
Besides the McDonald Jones Stadium gig, McCartney will also play the Adelaide Entertainment Centre (October 18), Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (October 21), Sydney's Allianz Stadium (October 27 and 28) and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane (November 1), before finishing his tour with his maiden Gold Coast show at Heritage Bank Stadium on November 4.
"I've got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years," McCartney said. "Our last trip was so much fun.
"We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party, so we know this is going to be incredibly special.
"Australia we are going to rock! I can't wait to see you."
McCartney famously first visited Australia in 1964 with his bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in the midst of Beatlemania.
It's estimated 350,000 people turned out in Adelaide to see the four lads from Liverpool, who had become a cultural phenomenon.
The Beatles would become unquestionably the biggest and most influential band of all-time, with McCartney and Lennon forming the greatest songwriting partnership in popular music history.
However, McCartney has only toured Australia three times since. He visited with his post-Beatles band Wings in 1975 and then as a solo artist in 1993 and 2017.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
