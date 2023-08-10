If there was a limit to these wild animals and parks and governments didn't maintain this quota it's not the horses' fault. If these horses (which we introduced) are damaging pristine areas, wouldn't it be more humane to desex the mares or stallions rather than all-out massacre? The cost? Well, how much are they paying shooters and helicopter pilots to kill them? What do they do with the bodies, do they leave them there? Wouldn't this ruin the serenity and so-called aesthetics of the park lands?

