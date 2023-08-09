Newcastle Herald
Death doula Ruth Boydell says the NSW voluntary assisted dying laws are important in several ways

By Damon Cronshaw
August 10 2023 - 5:00am
Ruth Boydell provides gentle guidance through death and dying. Picture by Marina Neil
Ruth Boydell provides gentle guidance through death and dying. Picture by Marina Neil

Newcastle death doula Ruth Boydell says voluntary assisted dying laws will allow eligible people to have loved ones around them and "their hands held" when they pass.

