Letters to the editor: Friday, August 11, 2023

August 11 2023 - 4:30am
Matilda Emily van Egmond.
I PLAYED football until my 30s and have watched male and female football for 60 years. Female competitors at A-League and international level are equally as talented and entertaining; if anything watching female games is more enjoyable to me.

