NPL: Broadmeadow earn shot to go one better after win at Azzurri

Broadmeadow coach John Bennis praised the maturity of his young line-up after they gave themselves a chance at the NPL men's premiership with a 2-0 win over long-time leaders Charlestown.
Backing up from a 4-2 Australia Cup round of 32 loss to Sydney United 58 on Friday night, Magic led 2-0 at the break on Tuesday night at Lisle Carr Oval after goals to Will Ingram and Josh Benson late in the half.
The round 21 result left Lambton Jaffas on top heading into Sunday's final matches. Magic jumped from fourth to second on 42 points, one behind Jaffas. Charlestown dropped to third on 41, one ahead of Maitland, who remain a mathematical chance at back-to-back titles.
Magic finished second last year but have since lost accomplished coach Damian Zane and several key players. They now have the chance to go one better after a four-game winning streak.
"I can't speak highly enough of the group," Bennis said. "They are smart footballers, they take on the information and are putting in really mature performances. I'm extremely proud of them and what they've achieved, and to give themselves an opportunity now in the last round."
On Sunday, Jaffas host Olympic, Maitland, who have the best for and against at plus 38, are away to Adamstown, Broadmeadow are at home against Valentine and Charlestown are away to Edgeworth.
On Tuesday night, Charlestown were missing injured skipper Nigel Boogaard, suspended pair Jacob Melling and Cal Bower. Regular keeper Nathan Archbold (overseas) is out for the rest of the season.
Adding to Charlestown's woes, Matthew Johnson copped a second yellow card, for dissent, in the 92nd minute. It was his second red of the year, meaning he will miss two matches. Jethro Elkington also got a late yellow for Azzurri, earning him a suspension on accumulation. Twelve yellow cards were dished out on the night.
Magic were down leading scorer Riley Smith, who was sent off in Friday's cup loss, but he returns on Sunday. Skipper Jeremy Wilson (ankle) missed the Azzurri game and is in doubt, while Xander Woweries will miss the last round on cards.
Charlestown were left to rue their missed chances early against Magic.
Azzurri's Miguel Angel Fernandez Herrera was just wide in the fourth minute with a one-on-one chance. Magic's Keanu Moore's shot on 11 minutes went straight to Charlestown keeper Ben McNamara.
Azzurri's Regan Lundy (24th), then Benson (25th) had one-on-ones denied midway through the half before Ingram had a shot deflected wide.
Charlestown had the chance to go ahead when Magic were penalised for handball at a goalmouth scramble in the 28th minute. However, Lundy's strike was blocked by keeper Cesar Serpa and the follow-up from Rene Ferguson was wide.
Magic made the hosts pay in the 43rd minute when Sam Kamper's cross found Ingram for a crisp back-post header.
Broadmeadow were in again a minute later when Benson broke clear from halfway before curling a long-range shot inside the left post.
Both sides had opportunities in the second half.
Azzurri's Dean Pettit had a shot parried wide in the 49th minute, Benson was off target in the 56th after a mistake at the back, Lundy had a strike saved in the 78th and Magic substitute Angus McLeod went close in the 82nd.
Charlestown coach James Pascoe rued the missed chances from his side and the cards they copped. He will get Jacob Melling back from suspension this weekend but Boogaard and Bower remain sidelined.
"We had enough chances to win three games of football but we didn't take them, and it's been the story of our second round," Pascoe said.
"And Magic are a very good young team.
"We had the 17-day gap between games, which is not an excuse - we had intraclub games and trained hard, but they played for a trophy and had a tough cup game, and it just sharpens you. And I think that just showed."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
