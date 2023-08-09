SUBMISSIONS on a $35 million upgrade to one of Newcastle's busiest roads have raised issues with timing, traffic lights and pedestrian movements.
The state government received 50 submissions on the Hillsborough Road project, 32 per cent in support and the remaining 68 per cent neutral.
The project is designed to improve traffic flow for the 36,000 drivers who use the stretch every day, but locals are concerned traffic lights and reduced speed limits could slow things down.
Transport for NSW (TFNSW) regional director north Anna Zycki assured the public the upgrade would improve safety and traffic times for motorists on the key corridor between Charlestown and Warners Bay.
"On completion, the full upgrade will deliver the duplication of about 1.8 kilometres of Hillsborough Road, installation of traffic lights on Crockett Street, Chadwick Street and Barker Avenue as well as other important road and safety improvements," she said.
"In addition to reducing congestion and traffic flow for all road users, the project is estimated to support up to 130 jobs during construction."
The recently released submissions report comes after public display of the review of environmental factors for the project in November 2022.
The first stage of the project involves upgrading the Crockett Street intersection and installing traffic lights.
Concerns were raised about the effectiveness of three sets of traffic lights on a short section of Hillsborough Road.
According to TFNSW, traffic modelling shows the proposal will reduce travel time by about five minutes in the morning peak and one minute in the afternoon peak, even with the traffic lights.
It argues the traffic lights will improve accessibility to neighbouring suburbs and improve safety for pedestrians.
Ms Zycki said a shared path that runs the entire length of the proposal would also make walkers and cyclists safer, along with dedicated crossings at the lights.
"In total, there will be three new pedestrian crossings to cross Hillsborough Road as part of the full-length upgrades," she said.
Crash data reveals there have been 15 accidents on Hillsborough Road from the intersection with the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and Crockett Street.
About one third of those crashes resulted in serious injury, and TFNSW acknowledged that safety needed to be addressed.
Stage 1 of the project is expected to start in 2025 and take about 18 months to complete.
The rest hangs in the balance, subject to approvals and funding.
Submissions also raised issue with the timing of the delivery of the project, and the proposed staging of construction.
In its response, TFNSW said the stages of construction have been designed to have minimal impact on road users.
"The proposed timing is aligned with government commitments to funding and state infrastructure priorities," the report said.
Some people also suggested that the speed limit should be 70km/h, not 60.
But, TFNSW maintained the extra lane in both directions would achieve faster travel times regardless of a change in speed limits.
"In 2037, travel time savings by the proposal are estimated to be approximately seven minutes during the morning peak and three minutes in the afternoon peak," the report said.
Questions were raised about connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists along the stretch as well as to and from bus stops during construction.
TFNSW said temporary provisions would be made for active transport users, and those plans will be released before construction starts.
A new bus stop will be added as part of the proposal with new shelters for the three existing stops.
Stakeholders Lake Macquarie City Council and the Combined Northern Canine Committee both made submissions on the project, along with the Environmental Protection Agency, two MPs and 45 members of the public.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
