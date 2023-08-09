Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jyris Glamuzina set to depart Newcastle RL club Wests in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jyris Glamuzina playing for Wests earlier this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jyris Glamuzina playing for Wests earlier this season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JYRIS Glamuzina will be a key departure for Wests as coach Rick Stone strives to "re-sign everyone we already have here" for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.