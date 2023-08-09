JYRIS Glamuzina will be a key departure for Wests as coach Rick Stone strives to "re-sign everyone we already have here" for 2024.
Stone confirmed on Wednesday that Glamuzina, a New Zealand native and junior Kiwi representative, appears destined for Queensland Cup outfit Redcliffe next year.
He returns interstate following a previous stint in 2021, when the Dolphins acted as a feeder club for the COVID-impacted New Zealand Warriors.
Glamuzina signed with the Knights in 2022 and made two NSW Cup appearances.
He was a mainstay in the Newcastle Rugby League ranks during 2023, predominately lining up at centre for the Rosellas.
"Our goal is to re-sign everyone we already have here," Stone told the Newcastle Herald.
"We finished better than what we started and, possibly, if we started with that team things could have been a little bit different. We want to try and add a bit of quality as well."
Stephen Widders crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Wests beat Macquarie 34-18 at Harker Oval on Saturday, marking three straight wins to end their campaign.
The Rosellas only lost two matches in the second half of the season but ultimately finished sixth on the ladder and three points shy of Newcastle RL finals.
