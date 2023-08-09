A former oyster growing site on Wallis Lake at Tuncurry has been cleaned up to make it available for aquaculture again, the NSW government says.
The Long Island site was abandoned by a former leaseholder in 2014.
It contained a derelict shed and jetty and "a large amount of dumped waste, including old oyster farming machinery and equipment, tyres, metal, plastics, wood, drums, racks and oyster shells".
The Crown Lands division of the Department of Planning and Environment said it cleaned up the site to "make it safer, protect the environment and improve riverside visual amenity".
About 60 tonnes of waste and old building materials were removed by barge.
Removal of the waste will enable Crown Lands to do further testing of the cleared land and determine what further remediation works are required.
The aim is to make the site available for oyster production again.
Greg Sullivan, of Crown Lands, said Wallis Lake's waterways and catchment were "prized for their natural beauty, environmental biodiversity and economic value for fishing, aquaculture and tourism".
"Maintaining the quality of its lands is important," he said.
"Cleaning up this site by removing rubbish and dilapidated structures makes Long Island safer and helps protect the environment.
"Land-based oyster growing sites are in high demand, so if this site can one day be restored for oyster farming activities it would be a good thing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.