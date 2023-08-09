Top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees expects Prime Impact to have a little trouble carrying topweight when he tries to give his stable a winning start to his home track's new season on Thursday.
Newcastle Jockey Club's first meeting of 2023-24 is an eight-race provincial card and Lees has just one runner, which looks the one to beat in the fourth - the Lees Racing Provincial benchmark 64 handicap (1600 metres).
Prime Impact steps up to benchmark grade after winning his past two starts - a 1412m maiden at Taree on July 6 and a 1600m class one at Gosford on July 22.
The four-year-old Snitzel gelding came from midfield to win by 0.41 of a length at Taree before racing outside the leader, hitting the lead at the top of straight and holding on narrowly at Gosford.
Winless in three starts for Jason Coyle, Prime Impact came to Lees after a change in ownership and began with a second over 1200m in a three-year-old maiden at Port Macquarie on June 18 before the consecutive wins.
Australian premiership winner Aaron Bullock, who had 207.5 victories last season, has ridden Prime Impact in all three starts for Lees and has the job again on Thursday from gate eight of 10.
Prime Impact, a $2.90 TAB favourite on Wednesday, rises two kilograms from his latest win to 60.5kg, but Lees believed the impost would not be an issue.
"He's a big, strong horse, so I don't think the weight will have too big of a bearing," Lees said.
"He won well the other day. He's still a bit raw and does a bit wrong, and he's still got a fair bit of upside, but he's getting there.
"He's a work in progress but his two wins have been good.
"He'll improve again next preparation but I thought this was a nice option for him. He'll run well."
Lees finished last season with the second most wins in NSW at 130.5, which include the most at country meetings - 83.5. He was fifth in Australia overall with 174.5.
Matthew Smith won the trainers' premiership at Newcastle with 17 wins, while Keagan Latham took the jockey title with 20. Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons was the leading apprentice with seven wins.
James Cummings won the Max Lees Medal for the best trainers' strike rate at the track with 11 winners from 51 starters. Jean Van Overmeire claimed the jockeys' equivalent, the Bill Wade Medal, with 17 winners from 86 rides.
Meanwhile, Lees-trained Queensland Oaks winner Amokura is a finalist for the NSW Provincial Champion Horse Of The Year award.
The winner will be announced at the NSW Racehorse Owners' Association Night Of Champions function at Randwick on August 31.
Amokura is back in work at Lees' Gold Coast stable.
At home, Lees had several spring contenders on show at trials on Wednesday.
Four-year-old Razeta, the listed South Pacific Classic winner at Randwick in the autumn, may resume on Saturday week in stakes company at that track after finishing second in her trial.
IN THE NEWS:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.