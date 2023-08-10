High praise from US adopters

American John McQuade has described the professionalism he has experienced dealing with his Australian counterparts who are bringing retired dogs to the US for rehoming, as exceptional.
Speaking from his home in Dallas, Texas, John is well-credentialled to give the glowing praise having been involved in greyhound rehoming for more than 20 years with his group, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas (GALT).
"The transportation, the communication, the reception of the dog, the condition of the dogs, all first class. In fact, it's exceptional," John said.
"I am so impressed with the greyhounds that have come into our program from NSW. The Australian racing industry treats these greyhounds as well as any adoption group in the United States would treat a greyhound. You can tell they are not only well looked after over there, but they are loved.
"The condition of these greyhounds is outstanding. They are personable, they are well prepared for pet life and with my dog Connor who I recently adopted, it literally took me about a day to house train him.
"There are a lot of people in the industry over there doing a lot of good things with these dogs, and I can assure you that there are a lot of grateful people here who now have wonderful pets."
GALT is one of the trusted organisations that Greyhound Racing NSW has partnered with in the United States following the launch of the new rehoming pathway earlier this year. Since the inaugural flight to the United States back in late January, more than 200 retired NSW greyhounds have been rehomed in the US.
"We were put in touch with GRNSW through John Parker at Greyhound Pets of America," John explained.
"Let me tell you, it's not just rhetoric saying there is a need for greyhounds as pets here in the United States. We have an acute shortage of retired racing greyhounds.
"We have about 50 to 60 applications always on our board wanting to adopt a greyhound, and we have had that for a number of years now. We have more applications than dogs.
"But being able to have access to these wonderful dogs from Australia is allowing us to help those people wanting a greyhound as a pet."
John McQuade is a Vietnam veteran, having served his country in the Marine Corps and not only has he trained his own greyhounds to be post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) companion animals, but has also trained dogs for other combat veterans.
He and his wife Susie are not only facilitating adoptions, circumstances have led them to adopt one of the retired NSW greyhounds into their family.
"Sadly one of our greyhounds, Richard who was 13, passed away three months ago," John explained.
"We have had Connor now for two months and he has integrated into our home quite well, and is getting on very well with our other greyhound, a female, Charm. He's a very quick learner and quickly picked up everything I was teaching.
"He even lets me know when he needs to go outside by gently scratching my leg - brushing it a couple of times - to say he wants to go out. He's a very smart dog, but most greyhounds are. Connor is the 18th greyhound we have had staying in our house over the years. We wouldn't be without one - or two - now."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
