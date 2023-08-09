The NSW Department of Education says 112 new trees will replace 94 set to be cut down for the future Newcastle Education Campus, but a local resident is concerned about the loss of large, mature species.
The Newcastle Herald reported the 94 trees are set to go from the Newcastle High School grounds to make way for buildings in the new education campus, which will cater for up to 1420 students.
The department said an arborist had inspected every tree on the school site "and no trees of heritage or other significant value will be removed".
"The large trees along National Park Street, Parkway Avenue and Smith Street will all remain," a spokesperson said.
"We are committed to respecting and maintaining the heritage of the school and streetscape as the build progresses."
The department says some of the 94 trees to be removed are non-native and 112 native and endemic trees will be planted in their place.
The department claims 72 of the trees to be removed were assessed as having low or very low retention value.
But Cooks Hill resident Nicole Halliwell feared the new trees wouldn't be an adequate replacement. She cited the small trees in the nearby No 2 Sportsground car park as an example of new foliage that doesn't provide a lot of shade.
"Any replacement trees will take 20 years to provide any significant shade or habitat," Ms Halliwell said in a submission objecting to the plans. "Often replacement trees are chosen for their ornamental appearance rather than providing any significant environmental contribution."
Ms Halliwell said there had been an "insidious" removal of trees for various developments.
"There's been campaigns over the years to save trees that have failed," she said.
"It's all very well to put in replacement trees, but I think they could think more seriously about saving trees."
Further objections to the plans have raised concerns about the effect the tree removal will have on flying fox habitat.
The department says the site was assessed by an ecologist and zoologist and was found to contain "potential" foraging habitat for the grey headed flying fox "but no actual evidence of this species".
"School Infrastructure NSW sought advice and a biodiversity assessment report waiver was prepared, which concluded that the project will have no significant impact on the flying fox because the habitat is of low quality, is unlikely to be a key resource, and 90 per cent of onsite foraging habitat will be retained."
IN THE NEWS:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.