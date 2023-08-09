Newcastle Herald
Newcastle High School trees to be replaced in Newcastle Education Campus plans

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
August 10 2023
Cooks Hill resident Nicole Halliwell was disappointed to hear 94 trees will be cut down in the Newcastle Education Precinct development.
The NSW Department of Education says 112 new trees will replace 94 set to be cut down for the future Newcastle Education Campus, but a local resident is concerned about the loss of large, mature species.

