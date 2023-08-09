BEING a parliamentarian was not just a job for long-standing Charlestown MP Richard Face, it was a way of life.
Friends, family and special guests gathered to remember Mr Face at a funeral on Wednesday for his life of community service, but also as a beloved father and husband.
The former Carr government minister, who became a life member of the Australian Labor Party at a state conference in 2022, died last week aged 80.
"Richard had a very many faceted life," his wife Gay said.
"He was very generous, loved to entertain, and loved to be in the company of friends and family."
She said even when her husband, whose full name was Jack Richard Face, retired from parliament, he did not fully retire from public office, and continued to be heavily involved in charities, sport and pipe bands.
"You could never take him to the local shops, as you were constantly stopped every few metres by someone who would say ' do you remember me, you helped me years ago' and most of the time, he did remember them," she said.
She reflected on their years travelling the world together, including in an RV in the US, to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, and to their holiday home at Boomerang Beach.
Even when COVID-19 hit and Mr Face was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, she would remind Mr Face that he had lived an extraordinary life, and they were never short of "red wine and good company to make things better".
"Rest in peace Richard," she said.
"You were well-loved by me, and many.
"Know that we will miss you, and that you have left us with many wonderful memories and that we will think and talk about for years to come."
Mr Face's eldest daughter Melita and his eldest son Warwick paid tribute to their dad, a former police officer who held the state seat of Charlestown for 30 years, from when he was 29.
Melita and Warwick said while their father wasn't always present because of his work, he had taught them a lot.
"Dad freely admitted that being a parliamentarian - not a politician - was not a job for him, it was a way of life," Warwick said.
"Dad taught us a lot about hard work, of civil service, to be brave, and to fight for what's right."
Warwick said that while his father was dogged, he was not always perfect.
This included being found guilty of misleading a preliminary hearing of the state corruption watchdog, ICAC, in 2003.
"He knew he made a mistake and he owned it," Warwick said.
He said the family was disappointed, but never any less proud of him for all that he achieved.
Mr Face was a driving force behind projects like Glenrock and the Charlestown bypass, supported community sports and organisations, and worked hard to help women and children in crisis.
Warwick said his family believed that Mr Face feared the people of the Hunter would see him as dishonourable, despite his title.
"So dad, be proud, don't be tormented, all these people are telling everyone else that you are honourable," Warwick said.
Close friend and fellow Labor MP Bob Martin told those at the funeral that Mr Face had squeezed 160 years worth of life into his 80.
Among hundreds of mourners were Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, police minister Yasmin Catley, and several ex-parliamentarians.
Donations to the Charlestown Rotary club were encouraged in lieu of flowers to help support Windale PCYC and Meals on Wheels.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
