ABBY Butler can clearly remember triple j being a constant companion on her daily commutes as a P-plater to and from Merewether High School.
"It's very intimate," Butler said of radio.
"I remember being in the car on the way to school with my dad [former South Newcastle Lions player and president Tim Butler] listening to Strongly Worded Letters on triple j with Tom [Ballard] and Alex [Dyson].
"It's very one on one. When someone recommends a song or you hear an artist's song played for the first time, it feels very special."
Butler is hoping to provide that same intimate experience to her listeners as the new co-host of triple j's drive show.
Butler and western Sydney's Tyrone Pynor, both 24, have previously hosted drive on Fridays but the duo will take over the program five days a week from Monday.
Landing a presenter's job at triple j has been a launchpad to many successful media careers.
Newcastle's own Mikey Robins co-hosted triple j's breakfast show in the '90s and other stars who cut their teeth at the national youth broadcaster include Merrick Watts, Tim Ross, Paul McDermott, Zan Rowe, Myf Warhurst, Wil Anderson and Adam Spencer.
"People have been talking about it being a dream job, but I didn't even think it was in the realm of possibility to be a dream job," Butler said.
"That didn't even seem like something to be dreamed of. It's very much a pinch-me moment."
The role with triple j is a far cry from Butler's first job at Merewether's IGA, where she worked alongside well-known Newcastle musicians Noah Church (dave the band, Yev Kassem) and his brother Romy (e4444e).
After finishing school in 2016 the former Merewether High captain moved to Sydney and where she studied Communications and Journalism at the University of NSW.
During that time Butler also started working for popular Sydney community station FBi Radio, which then led to a role as community producer for triple j Unearthed in 2020.
Butler's big break came in 2021 when she and Pynor hosted triple j's coverage of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
"That was the first time Tyrone and I had presented together, and that was sitting in a commentary box at the SCG, commentating the Mardi Gras," she said.
Butler regularly attended gigs from locals acts like Raave Tapes and Fritz when she lived in Newcastle and she's remained a passionate advocate for her hometown.
She cites the likes of rapper Mason Dane, electronic-pop artist Djanaba and post-punk band Dust as among Newcastle's most exciting acts.
"I wanna hopefully bring that passion and that love because when you listen to radio and form a connection with the presenters and you hear someone they love, it sticks with you in a different sort of way," Butler said.
"When I get on and there's Trophy Eyes or Dust or Theo Landish on my playlist I get a few text messages from people who can tell the special Newcastle passion is there."
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
