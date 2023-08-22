Take an unexpected challenge at Next Level on the Sunshine Coast

The Next Level VS experience is sure to leave you smiling. Picture by Visit Sunshine Coast - Tourism Australia

This is sponsored content for Next Level Park.

Expect the unexpected when you step foot in the Sunshine Plaza.

Look up to see Australia's only urban climbing course of its kind, Next Level, hidden in plain sight.

Next Level features 145 aerial challenges ranging from 10 metres off the ground up to 18 metres off the ground for the advanced course.

The course not only poses a challenge but it also boasts stunning views of the river, the ocean and the plaza below.

The main difference between these urban-high-ropes courses and a tree-ropes course is the perception of height is increased dramatically.

Did you know Next Level offers birthday party packages and express sessions? Picture by Visit Sunshine Coast - Tourism Australia

Tree courses have a canopy of leafy green between them and the ground while there is nothing separating climbers from the ground at Next Level (except of course the state-of-the-art safety equipment).

The highly-trained team can get climbers going no matter their skill level or confidence.

Climbers as young as six are welcome on the course with the record for the oldest climber on the course currently set at 83-years-old.

That climber was actually Next Level park manager Elysia Wetherall's grandmother.

"We have so many different levels for all ages and physical fitness levels," Elysia said.

"We will go above and beyond to really help our customers and get them to have an amazing experience."

Put your balance and strength to test on one of seven circuits on offer at Next Level. Picture by Visit Sunshine Coast - Tourism Australia

Climbers should enter Next Level with an open mind and a desire to push themselves past their limits.

Helping people successfully complete the course who are worried about the experience or scared of heights is the best part of the job for Elysia and every member of the team.

"We help people overcome their fears and push their barriers and they get through the course," she said.

"For a lot of people it's not just the height, it's the unknown when it's their first time doing something like this.

"It's so great to see their happy faces at the end when they are so proud of their achievement."

Next Level features 16 ziplines across the seven circuits. Picture by Visit Sunshine Coast - Tourism Australia

Another highlight for Elysia and her team is taking birthday parties.

"We have a team member act as a host at birthday parties and go up with the kids," she said.

"The staff find these parties really rewarding.

"The kids are up with their friends and enjoying themselves. Some might be scared but they're all supporting each other and while pushing their boundaries all at once."



Feel safe during your visit with all equipment and circuits compliant with Australian engineering standards. Picture by Visit Sunshine Coast - Tourism Australia

The courses

Sunshine Scramble & Water Warriors

Start just 10 metres off the ground with the beginner levels featuring tunnels, a stepping-stone bridge, three ziplines and a double helix ladder. These circuits are suitable for ages six and up.

Plaza Pursuit & Maroochy Mayhem

Ages eight and up can enjoy these two medium-level circuits. Set 12-metres off the ground there's wobbling wooden bridges, narrow tight ropes, wooden hurdles and moving scissor logs.



Highline Hustle & River Revenge

These advanced levels are set 15-metres from the ground and can be tackled by anyone over 10-years-old. Be ready for a challenge with River Revenge designed for adrenaline junkies and Highline Hustle sure to rise your nerves.

Next Level Ninjas



Set 18-metres above the ground and suitable for anyone over 13 years of age this circuit is the ultimate challenge. Your grip strength will be put to the test on knotted ropes, swinging from rope to rope, or opt to traverse across cargo nets.



