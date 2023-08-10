Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

GAP's biggest Adoption Day ever

August 11 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAP ambassador Tim Cahill. will be a special guest for the Winter Adoption Day. Picture supplied
GAP ambassador Tim Cahill. will be a special guest for the Winter Adoption Day. Picture supplied

Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) will host the largest adoption day in the organisation's history on August 13 in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.