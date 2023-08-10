GAP's biggest Adoption Day ever

Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) will host the largest adoption day in the organisation's history on August 13 in Sydney.
With the country in the grips of football fever with the achievements of the Matlidas at the World Cup, it's fitting that the special guest for the Winter Adoption Day will be Australian football royalty, Tim Cahill.
Cahill became the inaugural GAP Ambassador back in 2019, and also adopted his own greyhound, Lumo.
She is enjoying life on the farm at Cahill's parents' property in Northern NSW, and while he was back in Australia this week he headed home and visited the beautiful blue greyhound.
"It's always fantastic to be back home, to see my family and friends, to catch up with Lumo, and this time to watch as the country gets swept up in the euphoria around the Matildas," Cahill said.
"And while the Women's World Cup has been an amazing success, I'm also keenly looking forward to another big event this Sunday (August 13) when Greyhounds As Pets host what will be their biggest greyhound adoption day ever held.
"I am so proud to have been in the role of ambassador for Greyhounds As Pets over the past four years, and I urge everyone to come along on Sunday and see what wonderful animals greyhounds truly are."
The event kicks off at 10am at Gough Whitlam Park in Earlwood.
For details and to register for the Winter Adoption Day go to gapnsw.com.au
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
