Maitland back-rower Reid Alchin set for Newcastle RL finals

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 9 2023 - 5:30pm
Maitland second-rower Reid Alchin. Picture by Marina Neil
MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry admits he's "got some tough decisions to make" ahead of Newcastle Rugby League finals with Reid Alchin available to return from suspension and Mitch Cullen nursing a hamstring injury.

