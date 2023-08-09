MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry admits he's "got some tough decisions to make" ahead of Newcastle Rugby League finals with Reid Alchin available to return from suspension and Mitch Cullen nursing a hamstring injury.
The Pickers, who have this weekend off as minor premiers, could potentially field the same starting 13 as last year's grand final with Alchin now free to play again after serving a three-match ban (dangerous throw) over the closing rounds.
Mid-season signing and fellow second-rower Cullen will need to prove his fitness before a major semi-final against either Souths or Cessnock at home on August 19.
Faitotoa Faitotoa filled the void in Sunday's 12-7 win over hosts The Entrance while Joseph Barber also presents an option.
"We've got some tough decision to make, but it's a good position to be in," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
"You don't leave someone of Reid's calibre out of your footy team, it's just about what role and whether he starts or comes off the bench after having five weeks off [suspension, bye, wet weather weekend].
"Cullo is nursing a bit of a hamstring strain so he'll have to get through unscathed.
"Faitotoa played there on the weekend and got players' player and the coaches award. Joe Barber has also played about half the season as well.
"We've got a few scenarios and I'm quite sure just yet but by Tuesday [training] next week we'd hope to have it locked in."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
