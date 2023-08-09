Newcastle Herald
Community steps up in time of need for Greta family who lost home to fire

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
August 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Ross and Katrina Sneddon with their daughters Holly (left) and Paizley (right) and the house fire aftermath (inset). The couple also have two sons.
The Sneddon family may have lost everything they owned in a recent house fire, but today they are counting their blessings and feeling the love of their local community.

