Hunter Innovation Festival chair Alex Brennan says advanced manufacturing in the clean energy sector has the power to transform the region's economy in coming decades.
Mr Brennan announced on Wednesday that this year's festival would include a one-day conference and exhibition in Newcastle on October 19, a five-day roadshow to Muswellbrook, Singleton, Port Stephens, Maitland and Lake Macquarie and an action summit on October 27.
"Advanced manufacturing is the key," Mr Brennan said when asked what he regarded as the sectors most likely to transform the region.
"There's so much pressure from government around sovereign manufacturing, whatever that might mean.
"Leveraging our existing manufacturing capability and our pedigree for manufacturing for the mining industry to transition that to the new-energy economy is going to be massive for the region."
The festival will showcase innovative people and organisations in the Hunter.
"We have people right throughout the Hunter and across all industries, from manufacturing and mining to aerospace and agriculture, making brilliant regenerative changes," Mr Brennan said.
"A lot of the time they don't even realise how innovative they are until an opportunity like the Hunter Innovation Festival comes along and they have a moment to reflect and listen to their peers.
"Ultimately, we want the Hunter to be recognised as a knowledge-sharing economy inspiring new-age ideas and inspiring productivity."
He said the University of Newcastle's research collaborations with international partners on using hydrogen power were an example of the potential of the Hunter's talent base.
"It feels like all the talk we've heard about hydrogen for the past two, three years is actually starting to convert into productive outcomes.
"One of the strengths of the region is we've got a really strong university that has formed great collaborations with Hunter New England Health, the mining sector.
"There's a whole lot of commercialisation opportunities coming out of those PhD students, and I think we're only just, as a business community, started to recognise the potential in the health sector."
The festival will cover topics ranging from attracting and retaining talent, transitioning to renewable energy and using technology and innovation to solve global and local issues.
Michael Parris
