Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Macquarie captain Kerrod Holland retires after Newcastle RL stint

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 10 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerrod Holland takes a shot at goal with Macquarie. Picture by Marina Neil
Kerrod Holland takes a shot at goal with Macquarie. Picture by Marina Neil

KERROD Holland reckons "the next time you see me on a rugby league field will probably be Valentine juniors when my young fellow is ready to play".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.