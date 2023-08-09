KERROD Holland reckons "the next time you see me on a rugby league field will probably be Valentine juniors when my young fellow is ready to play".
After 25 years in the sport, former NRL player Holland has called time on his career.
A Singleton junior who made 71 appearances for Canterbury between 2016 and 2020, the Macquarie captain played his final game over the weekend.
"It's been a very enjoyable experience playing the last 25 years of rugby league, but that chapter of my life has now come to a close," Holland told the Newcastle Herald.
A father-of-three based at Tingira Heights, who rejoined the Newcastle RL ranks in 2021, says family time was the main factor behind his decision.
"The body is fine, which is really good, but I've got three children now. My eldest turns five in October and when I came back I always wanted to focus on family. It's just the right time," he said.
Holland, who turns 31 next month, described having his two daughters, Allura and Haisley, and son Korbin [five months] watch from the sidelines as a "weekly highlight".
"I enjoyed when they would run onto the field after a game. They might not remember it [in years to come] but I definitely will," he said.
Fresh from his swansong, crossing for a try and kicking three goals in Saturday's 34-18 loss to Wests at Harker Oval, Holland nominated a clear highlight.
"Definitely the highlight was playing five years in Sydney for Canterbury," he said.
"I had the time of my life down there. It's every little boy's dream."
His more recent stint at the Scorpions featured a Newcastle RL grand final last year, beaten 40-4 by Maitland at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"When I came back I had a goal with Macquarie to win a comp. We fell short unfortunately but that's just rugby league and happens on the day," he said.
"We lost a lot of players in the lead up to that grand final and on a different day it might have been a different outcome, but it wasn't to be.
"This year was much the same, riddled with injuries and suspensions and the bounce of the ball didn't go our way."
He previously played for Cessnock in 2014 and won a NSW Cup title at the Knights in 2015.
Holland famously kicked a sideline conversion after full-time to break the deadlock on his NRL debut for the Bulldogs in 2016.
He suggested triathlon may even be his next pursuit, adding: "I'll definitely need something".
Souths hooker Mitch Black appears to have been pipped at the post by Maitland halfback Brock Lamb as Newcastle RL's top point scorer for 2023.
Black was down for converting his own try in Sunday's 36-6 win against Northern Hawks while Lamb twice didn't add the extras against The Entrance (12-7) but successfully slotted a penalty goal.
Online records have Black (146) trailing Lamb (147) by the narrowest of margins at the end of the regular season.
Next best was Lakes pivot Jack Kelly (136), who picked up an individual haul of 24 points (two tries, eight goals) in the last round.
Mid-season recruit Tony Pellow wasn't officially named for Cessnock ahead of this weekend's qualification semi-final against Souths at Townson Oval.
Pellow and Doug Beale didn't appear on Wednesday's team list after taking spots on the bench in a last-round win over Central (28-22).
Goannas pair Jayden Young (suspension) and Brent Mendyk have instead slotted into those positions.
Only one change noted in the starting 13, second-rower Wyatt Shaw trading places with Brad Russell.
Kurri Kurri player Lachlan Hill (dangerous throw) will start next year on the sidelines after being suspended for one match by the Newcastle RL judiciary this week.
Central's Dom Murphy (dangerous throw) and Maitland's Sam Anderson (dangerous contact) also entered early guilty pleas but both escaped with warnings.
Maitland 34; Souths 28; Cessnock 27; Wyong 26; The Entrance 24; Wests 21; Macquarie, Lakes, Central 16; Northern Hawks 8; Kurri Kurri 4.
Qualifying SF - Souths (2) v Cessnock (3) at Townson Oval on Saturday (2pm); Elimination SF - Wyong (4) v The Entrance (5) at St John Oval on Sunday (2pm).
