She's A Pearl, one of the greatest greyhounds of a generation, has run her final race. Trainer Andy Lord announced her immediate retirement when she recently came on-season.
She's A Pearl retired having started 64 times, won 39 of those races, and was placed in another 13.
She's A Pearl amassed a remarkable $1,769,900 in prize money. Her major wins were the 2022 Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg and the 2022 TAB Million Dollar Chase.
Greyhound Racing NSW is continuing its commitment to safety improvements at its racetracks with upgrades announced this week at another two NSW tracks.
On August 1 GRNSW began a trial period of the double-arm lure at Dapto and Ladbrokes Gardens (Newcastle) and has also begun trials of Preferred Box Draws (PBD) events, an initiative aimed at spacing runners at the start of races, based on their traits.
This was followed by an announcement that from October 1, racing at the Richmond Straight track will be conducted behind a drag lure, a decision made after a series of trials with the drag lure were conducted at Richmond earlier this year, and following consultation with trainers and analysis of the video and data from those trials.
GRNSW has now announced that the Nowra track will have infrastructure and safety upgrades, with the Shoalhaven Greyhound Racing Club set for installation of a full new running rail and lure system.
"This is an important upgrade to the track at Nowra, and one that was desirable in the ongoing chase for world's best standards," GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
"The entire rail at Nowra will be replaced and a new Safechase lure system will also be installed. Nowra is already a very safe track, so we are only slightly modifying the system to introduce transitions, improved camber and a brand new design post and rail system."
GRNSW has been invited by the US National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to attend its 66th National Conference and Exposition at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from August 13-15.
In May this year, GRNSW embarked on an historic allied partnership with a United States law enforcement body and their 367,000 members across the country.
Under the agreement Australian greyhounds are specially prepared to serve as US companion animals - as PTSD dogs and pets.
At the Las Vegas Conference there will be US law enforcement officials from across the USA, with over 5,000 delegates and their families expected to attend, including police chiefs, administrators, sheriffs, training officers, federal officers, and correctional officers.
GRNSW will have a booth at the conference and staff will be in attendance to provide information on rehoming and the partnership with the FOP.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.