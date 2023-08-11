Newcastle Herald
GRNSW news from around the regions - Aug 12

August 12 2023 - 8:30am
Having earned $1,769,900 in racing prize money, She's A Pearl has retired. Picture supplied
Queen retires

She's A Pearl, one of the greatest greyhounds of a generation, has run her final race. Trainer Andy Lord announced her immediate retirement when she recently came on-season.

