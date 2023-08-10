To whom have we erected monuments in the past? To date, the list includes (but is not limited to) Constance the Camel outside the Newcastle Museum (famed among all camels, we're sure), a big kookaburra at Kurri, Charlie the Paparazzi Dog on Hunter Street (former Lord Mayor Jeff McCloy's cheeky nod to the journos loitering outside the Newcastle courthouse), and of course don't let us forget our recently decapitated big prawn.

