Coach Tracey van Dal expects mistakes, or a lack thereof, to prove the decisive factor as Souths face University of Newcastle in what is shaping up to be a battle for the minor premiership at National Park on Saturday.
Lions claimed the minor title last year before bowing out of the finals race in straight sets. They lost the major semi-final to University, who in turn booked their first grand final appearance, then were beaten by West Leagues Balance in the preliminary match.
This season, with two rounds remaining, University hold top spot on 35 points. Souths are second on 33.
And, the scenario is this: A win for University, who welcome the return of tall shooter Sabina Gomboso from NSW Premier League commitments but are still without Millie Tonkin, will seal the minor premiership. That result, and a West (31) win over Junction Stella (23), could put Souths into a battle for second spot.
If Souths win, they will go level with University on 36 points - it's three points for a win and one point for a loss - but Lions will be ahead with a superior goal percentage.
Predominantly, both coaches want a top-two finish to ensure two chances to make the grand final if needed.
"It's a really important game for us, to make sure that we can secure one of the top two spots, if not the minor premiership," van Dal said.
"I don't normally like to focus too much on the ladder. We just like to go about doing our business.
"However, we do recognise that this game this Saturday is quite significant for semi-final placings, so it's important for us to have self-belief and to go out there and actually get the job done."
University have lost just one game this campaign - their opening-round exchange with third-placed West - and were 49-39 winners against Souths in round six.
"They have had the upper hand on us for the last couple of times that we have met them, so that's why it's really important that we have the self-belief," van Dal said.
"But there's nothing between the two teams and I think it will just come down to whoever makes the less mistakes and can capitalise on any turnovers."
Souths goal attack Katelyn Stansfield was sidelined through the week due to a head knock but was expected to be back in action on Saturday.
BNC Whanau (19) meet Waratah (15) and fourth-placed Nova Thunder (27) play Kotara South (17).
All games are at 2.30pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
