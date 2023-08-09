Newcastle Herald
Awabakal Elders host special baby ceremonies to welcome new bundles of joy to the community

By Newsroom
Updated August 9 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:00pm
More than 80 regional babies from across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Raymond Terrace and Maitland were welcomed by Awabakal Elders at two separate smoking ceremonies on August 8.

