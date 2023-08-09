More than 80 regional babies from across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Raymond Terrace and Maitland were welcomed by Awabakal Elders at two separate smoking ceremonies on August 8.
Dressed in garments by local designer Seretta Fielding, the new bundles of joy were celebrated at Bolton Point park under the theme of Little Voices, Loud Futures, which aims to raise awareness of the bright future ahead for children and the potential for their voices to sound a new path for the nation.
"We support the voices of our children, and call for a future where they are proud and empowered by their culture to speak their truth and be listened to by all Australians," Awabakal's acting Regional Services manager Jess Nean said.
The ceremonies involved traditional dance and a blessing and was held in conjunction with the upcoming Children's Day, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families celebrate the strengths and culture of children.
For the second year running, nib foundation supported the event. nib foundation Board member, Glenn Treadwell, joined Awabakal and a group of nib employees on Tuesday to witness families coming together.
"The ceremony was special to witness," he said
"It's an important milestone for First Nations children and their families, as they are welcomed to their community and reminded of their connection to country and culture."
