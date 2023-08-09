Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing in the Port Stephens area.
Andrew Collins, 63, was last seen leaving a home on Waropara Road, Medowie, in the evening of Saturday, August 5.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, Andrew was reported missing to officers attached to the Port Stephens Hunter Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.
Andrew is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police have reasons to believe Andrew may be travelling in a white Toyota Tarago with NSW registration BQ20PV.
Anyone with information into Andrew's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
