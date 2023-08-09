22-year-old man charged over Lake Macquarie service station hold up

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery at a Cardiff service station.
Police said the alleged offender entered the Shell Service Centre on Main Road, Cardiff at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 8.
The man had a conversation with the operator behind the counter, police said, before pushing a COVID-safe screen onto the worker.
He jumped over the counter, allegedly threatening the employee with a bladed weapon and demanding money from the till.
Unable to retrieve it, the alleged offender left the venue on foot and was seen entering a vehicle.
Following a registration enquiry, officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District were able to identify the alleged offender.
He was arrested on Ocean Street, Dudley at about 12pm on Wednesday, August 9.
The man was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with attempt robbery armed with offensive weapon.
The man was scheduled to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
