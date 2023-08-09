Man charged over Lake Macquarie service station hold up

A man has been charged with attempted robbery at a Cardiff service station.
Police said the alleged offender entered the Shell Service Centre on Main Road, Cardiff at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 8.
The man had a conversation with the operator behind the counter, police said, before pushing a COVID-safe screen onto the worker, jumping over the counter and attempting to remove the till.
Unable to retrieve it, the alleged offender left the venue on foot and was seen entering a vehicle.
Following a registration enquiry, officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District were able to identify the alleged offender who was arrested at about 12pm on Wednesday, August 9.
He was charged with attempted robbery and offensive implement and was refused bail.
The man is scheduled to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.