Coach Niko Papaspiropoulos believes a challenging end to the season proper will prove the perfect preparation as Charlestown eye NPLW Northern NSW finals.
The top four have been determined, but not necessarily the order, with two rounds remaining and fourth-placed Azzurri get an early taste of finals football when they play leaders Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Friday night then second-placed Olympic in round 21.
Charlestown have been unable to beat either team in two previous exchanges this campaign, but drew 1-1 with Magic when they last met.
Broadmeadow, however, were missing strike weapons Adriana Konjarski and Lucy Jerram that day.
"Obviously, we want to still get a good result and now preparation for finals is also in mind," Papaspiropoulos said.
"So, regarding this game, we want to get a win and set ourselves up to have a strong finish to the season.
"We want to be putting in a very strong performance, have the right mentality and try to build for a good finals run.
"These next two games are against tougher opposition, so it's perfect preparation in that sense as well. There's good, tough games to finish the season, which we're looking forward to. We've just got to be up for the challenge of these big games."
Both teams are expected to be close to full strength for the Friday night encounter.
The game was originally set down for Saturday afternoon but has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the Matildas' quarter-final showdown against France.
In other round-20 action on Sunday (4pm), Maitland play Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park, Warners Bay host New Lambton and Newcastle Olympic are at home to Adamstown.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
