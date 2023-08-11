Coach Matt Ellis is adamant the Hunter Wildfires are not daunted by the challenge that lays in front of them as they target a historic grand final appearance in Jack Scott Cup.
The Wildfires finished fourth for the second straight season in the top division of Sydney women's premier rugby union and are looking to go one step further than last year by winning their semi-final showdown with competition heavyweights Sydney Uni Gold.
Hunter face off with the unbeaten minor premiers at Rothwell Park on Saturday (12.30pm) in the first-versus-fourth do-or-die clash. The winner advances to the championship decider.
The Wildfires welcome the boost of some star firepower with the return of Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan as well as ACT Brumbies Super W second-rower Kate Holland.
Morgan's return and the departure of fullback Jess Henry for the rest of the season has prompted a positional switch for teenage talent Maronay Smuts from the halves to No.15.
"The plan is Layne's going to play the whole game, so that's a good start," Ellis said.
"That will mean young Maronay will play 15 for us, and I feel like she's got some great skills that we can utilise at 15 from her. She's got an excellent kicking game. She's a very mature footballer, considering she's only 15, and I think she'll do a really good job there.
"She's usually a nine but plays fullback for Merewether and has also played fullback for NSW Country 16s. So, she has a little bit of experience but we'll just finetune her positional play.
"Layne will direct us around the park really well. We've also got [five-eight] Kyah Little back. She's been away. She represented the USA in touch football then Australia in Oztag."
Sydney Uni Gold have been unbeaten in 14 starts this campaign to finish the season 22 points clear of second-placed Gordon, who meet Easts in the other semi-final on Saturday.
They were 38-10 winners over the Hunter in round nine, but a heart-breaking 22-20 loss to Gold in Newcastle in round three is the closest any team has come to beating them this campaign.
"In the second game, what let us down was our discipline," Ellis said.
"So we've talked a lot about discipline, how important it is to be disciplined and patient and pretty well we just want to run hard, tackle hard, like when we did when we played them in the first round. We were well disciplined, we were patient and we ran hard, tackled hard.
"Of the four teams left, everybody can beat everybody on their day. We're not daunted by the challenge. There's a challenge in front of us. But I think we all have that belief that we can beat them. They're beatable."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
