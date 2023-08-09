Police appeal for help in search for Robert Pagan, missing from Cessnock

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing in the Hunter Valley area.
Robert Pagan, aged 45, was last seen leaving a home on Sixth Street, Cessnock, at about 12pm on Wednesday, August 9.
When he was unable to be located or contacted, he was reported missing to officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District, who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.
Mr Pagan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of solid build, with blonde hair and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and a black bum bag.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
