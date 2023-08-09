Just under 150 properties remained without power near the border of Mayfield East and Islington on Thursday morning as Ausgrid continued work to repair the problem that unexpectedly caused the lights to go out in a dozen streets on Wednesday afternoon.
The energy provider's last update said power was expected to be restored to some premises by 10am - and others by 10.30am - on Thursday.
Ausgrid described the job as being "complex" emergency repairs, which typically take longer than 12 hours to complete.
Areas affected include parts of Carrington Street, Park Street, Ingall Street, Albion Street, Tarin Street, Mounter Street, Omara Street, Gorrick Street, George Street, Butler Street, Holt Street and Holt Lane.
Some homes have been without power since about 5.30pm on Wednesday.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.