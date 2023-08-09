Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ausgrid working to fix 'complex' power outage affecting cluster of streets in Mayfield East

Updated August 10 2023 - 7:55am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Just under 150 properties remained without power near the border of Mayfield East and Islington on Thursday morning as Ausgrid continued work to repair the problem that unexpectedly caused the lights to go out in a dozen streets on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.