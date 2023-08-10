Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

"A giant of truth through song": Sixto Rodriquez leaves behind a wealth of music and memories

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodriguez last toured Australia in 2016 when he performed at Bimbadgen. Picture file
Rodriguez last toured Australia in 2016 when he performed at Bimbadgen. Picture file

HUNTER Valley singer-songwriter Melody Pool has paid tribute to Sixto Rodriguez, who she described as, "a giant of truth through song".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.