HUNTER Valley singer-songwriter Melody Pool has paid tribute to Sixto Rodriguez, who she described as, "a giant of truth through song".
Rodriguez died on Tuesday after a short illness in the American singer-songwriter's hometown of Detroit. He was 81.
Despite releasing his two studios Cold Fact and Coming From Reality in the early 1970s, Rodriguez enjoyed a major career renaissance in the 2000s, culminating in the Oscar-winning documentary Searching For Sugar Man in 2012.
The film explored the efforts of two South African fans who investigated the rumoured death of Rodriquez in the late 1990s, only to discover the fallen folk-rock star working on a construction site in Detroit.
It led to a widely successful South African tour and rebooted the Sugar Man hit-maker's career.
Rodriquez toured Australia in 1979 and 1981, which included performances in Newcastle, and he then returned following his comeback in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
On his final run in 2016 Rodriquez headlined A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen and was supported nationally by Pool.
Pool took to social media on Thursday morning to express her sadness at Rodriquez's passing.
"He told me something along the lines of 'the external doesn't matter, anything can/will happen, it's the internal that matters, that sticks around ya know?'," Pool wrote. "I certainly know now.
"So special to have been gifted that in this life from a songwriter whose music I'd grown up on and loved so much.
"Rodriguez was one of my mum's favourites growing up, we both couldn't quite believe this humble, sweet, cheeky, gentle man was the Rodriguez - from the records. Vale to the Sugar Man - a giant of truth through song."
In 2016 Rodriquez told Newcastle Herald journalist Lisa Rockman he was grateful to have been given a second chance at a music career in his 60s.
"I'm a live performer, that's what I do, and I'm lucky to be able to do that," Rodriquez said.
"In the past year I have toured with The Beach Boys and I did my first 16,000-person gig and we had a great time. Well, I did anyway."
Rodriquez's songs such as Hate Street Dialogue, I Wonder and Crucify Your Mind were renowned for addressing racial inequality, the abuse of women and protesting against the Vietnam War.
In his later years Rodriquez remained politically engaged.
"I'm still very critical of everything around me," he told the Newcastle Herald in 2016.
"You need to be true, to know yourself. Self examination is as important as cross examination. Pragmatism, that's important too."
