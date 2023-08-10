Newcastle Herald
Ita Buttrose to headline History Illuminated in Lake Macquarie

Updated August 10 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Ita Buttrose will headline a festival at Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied
JOURNALIST, businesswoman and author Ita Buttrose will have the microphone turned on herself when she headlines an annual history festival in Lake Macquarie.

