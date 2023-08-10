JOURNALIST, businesswoman and author Ita Buttrose will have the microphone turned on herself when she headlines an annual history festival in Lake Macquarie.
History Illuminated will feature more than 30 events between September 1 and 10.
Ms Buttrose, who has a media career spanning six decades, will reflect on her work and the changing face of the industry during a "candid conversation" at Warners Bay Theatre, baramayiba, on September 9.
Lake Macquarie City Council's arts manager Jacqui Hemsley said it was exciting to welcome a pioneer of Australia's media landscape and "truly exceptional Australian" to the region.
Hunter writer Scott Bevan will speak at the festival before Ms Buttrose takes the stage about his new book.
Locally-born comedian and broadcaster Mikey Robbins will talk about his career and his new book - which is about human "stupidity" - later that afternoon.
The day will also feature a talk by Wollotuka Institute of Aboriginal Studies Director Professor John Maynard, and author Craig Collie.
History Illuminated highlights include a talk on September 7 by globally renowned forensic anthropologist and criminologist Professor Xanthe Mallett, a heritage bus tour of West Wallsend, and an Australian Army Band concert on September 5.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the festival had gone from strength to strength since it launched.
"I can confidently say that this year's line-up is our best yet," she said.
"It caters to people of all ages and covers a multitude of subjects and interests relating to history, culture, people and place."
Other venues include the Rathmines Theatre and the Sugar Valley Library Museum.
Some events are free but require booking, while others are ticketed. More information is online.
