Flu, COVID and RSV cases fell in the past month in Hunter New England, NSW Health respiratory surveillance data shows

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
'Influenza-like illness and bronchiolitis were stable.'
The Hunter New England district recorded 289 notifiable influenza cases in the week to August 5, a fall of 37 per cent in a month.

