Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Mark Schwarzer certain Ange Postecoglou will make successful premier leap at Tottenham

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 11 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tottenham's Harry Kane with manager Ange Postecoglou after being substituted during a pre-season friendly on Sunday. Picture Gettys
Tottenham's Harry Kane with manager Ange Postecoglou after being substituted during a pre-season friendly on Sunday. Picture Gettys

SOCCEROOS legend and former English Premier League star, Mark Schwarzer, believes if Ange Postecoglou is given time, Tottenham will thrive under his leadership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.