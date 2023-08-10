SOCCEROOS legend and former English Premier League star, Mark Schwarzer, believes if Ange Postecoglou is given time, Tottenham will thrive under his leadership.
Postecoglou's debut as manager of the north London club will be the most fascinating story line for Australian football fans when the English Premier League season kicks off on Saturday.
No Australian has previously coached in the EPL, widely regarded the strongest league in the world.
"Their style of football will be far more entertaining, something that Spurs pretty much demand from their side," Schwarzer, an Optus Sport pundit, said.
"Over the last 12 to 18 months, that's something that hasn't been appreciated and the level and style of football Tottenham have played for most of the time has been quite negative and on the back foot.
"Every player that Ange has worked with, and buys into the way Ange wants to play, has improved."
Hotspur begin their campaign away against Brentford at 11pm on Saturday.
The biggest hurdle for the former Socceroos and Celtic coach will be dealing with Tottenham captain Harry Kane's potential AU $184 million move to German giants Bayern Munich.
The latest reports out of UK suggest Postecoglou's vision for Spurs could entice the English striker to stay. Schwarzer believes Postecoglou would improve Kane.
"If he's still there, beyond this transfer window, I think he'll get better," he said.
"He'll have more service and opportunity to score goals even though he scored a lot of goals last season. I think he'll have the opportunity to get even better."
Schwarzer knows better than most what it takes to succeed in the EPL.
The goalkeeper played more than 500 games with Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea and Leicester City and represented the Socceroos a record 109 times.
Manchester City after winning the treble of league, FA Cup and Champions League crowns last season are aiming to become the first club to win four straight EPL titles.
Schwarzer can't see anyone stopping them.
"It's Manchester City versus the rest," he said. "It's who can keep up with them, who can stay with them?
"Arsenal, on the back of last season [finishing second], the next season is always a tough one. Can they replicate it? There is a sense of expectation now to improve on last season personnel wise."
Schwarzer said the loss of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will cruel Liverpool's chances, but he expects Chelsea under new manager Mauricio Pochettino to bounce back from last season's 12th placing which had Stamford Bridge baying for blood.
Manchester United's rejuvenation under manager Erik ten Hag is also expected to continue.
The dark horse, in Schwarzer's opinion, could be Aston Villa. The Birmingham club finished a respectable seventh last season with 61 points.
"You can't write Villa off," he said. "They had a fantastic season last season. [Manager Unai] Emery has done a fantastic job in the transfer market as well.
"I would see Aston Villa as an outside chance to possibly disrupt that top four."
Last season Socceroos defender Harry Souttar was a regular in the EPL with Leicester City. But following the Foxes' relegation there will be no Australians playing in the top flight of English football.
"It's more disappointing, more than anything else," Schwarzer said.
"The concern has been there for a long time that we haven't been necessarily producing players who are on the level to come across and play in some of best leagues in the world."
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
